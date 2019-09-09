Housing audit

It is great news that the government will be setting up a housing society regulating authority. But what is the benefit of regulations when they are not enforced. Take the example of the CDA in Islamabad, which is supposed to regulate the housing societies of Islamabad and conduct yearly audit of all housing societies to ensure they follow the regulation rules. But almost every week we hear about some new dispute in the housing societies of Islamabad. Plus some housing societies have failed to provide properties to investors for many decades. This is because the CDA does not actively enforce its own rules.

The government is requested to get the CDA to start audits of all housing societies in Islamabad. This could be a test for national level regulations. The government is also requested to ensure housing societies provide properties to their members/plot owners within 20 years, otherwise the society should have to pay interest to the plot owner every month on the amount invested. So housing societies themselves ensure all backlog is cleared.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar