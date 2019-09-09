Where’s the plan?

PM Imran Khan promised a ‘Naya Pakistan’ in the 2018 elections. In order to deliver on his pledge to the nation, the first step he should have taken then was with respect to human resource management; he should have appointed trained, motivated, professionals to the most critical ministries. Such capable individuals would have brought forth ‘fresh thinking’ with a no-nonsense, must-do approach towards resolving our problems, and taking Pakistan economically and socially forward. The second step he should have adhered to was to stop taking U-turns.

At present, some grave issues such as the energy sector reform, and the current account and trade deficits are already showing signs of improvement, which is encouraging. The PM must initiate a short-term plan of one year and another medium-term plan of two plus years and entrust the execution and management of these critical plans to his most competent or trusted lieutenants so that an average Pakistani knows that the PTI government is not lost in a maze but is extremely serious about implementing its oft-promised agenda to speed up the socio-economic uplift of this beleaguered nation-state. Already too many voices and whispers are circulating around the country, on social media, etc, about how and when our economic plunge will begin to revert.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore