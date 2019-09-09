close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
September 9, 2019

Learning with STEM

Newspost

 
In today’s fast paced world, technology and innovation are vital for the growth of any economy and, like most countries, Pakistan too relies on its youth to shape the country’s future. Unfortunately the concept of STEM education is foreign in Pakistan. Although most elite, private schools in Pakistan have access to labs, they are rarely ever used. STEM education integrates concepts that are usually taught as separate subjects in different classes and emphasizes the application of knowledge to real-life situations and fosters project based learning. Creativity is an essential part of innovation and helps students to build confidence, develop motor skills, and hone their decision-making and problem-solving skills.

STEM careers are both challenging and fun. Because STEM is so important for our children and our country, we need to encourage current students to understand and embrace the technology that affects them every day of their lives.

Rijaa Duaa Tariq Habib

Karachi

