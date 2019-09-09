Missing plot

Three and a half decades ago, I was allotted a plot through a balloting conducted by the KDA in a scheme in Shah Latif Town Malir, Karachi. I had made the necessary payments before getting the original documents of the plot. I had trust in the KDA that they would keep my plot file in safe custody. I then joined the government service and had no time to carry on any construction on the said plot. After retirement, I found time to carry on construction on my abovementioned plot and visited the site of the plot – only to find that someone had constructed a RCC structure on my plot. I referred the matter to the authorities who informed me that no file in my name was traceable and my plot was allotted one by one to many persons.

I had approached the provincial ombudsman Sindh office who issued notices to the MDA to appear in the hearings over the last four years, and asked me to accept an alternate plot in lieu of my plot to which I consented. Now, four years have passed and no alternate plot was given to me. This now compels me to write in the media in the hope that the federal ombudsman may kindly take notice and intervene in this matter and I may be awarded due justice in this longstanding issue of 40 years.

Syed Iqbal Ahmad

Karachi