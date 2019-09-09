Casey claims first European Tour title in five years

HAMBURG, Germany: England’s Paul Casey ended a five-year wait for his 14th European Tour title with a thrilling one-shot victory at the European Open in Hamburg on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, who now plays the majority of his golf in the United States, trailed home hope Bernd Ritthammer and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke overnight, but fired a brilliant six-under 66 to claim the tournament.

It was Casey’s first win on the European Tour since the 2014 KLM Open in the Netherlands. That was the last time he had won a professional title until his triumph at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship last March, a tournament he successfully defended this year.

Casey said he was not sure how he rediscovered his winning touch. “I’m not sure I can put my finger on it and I’m not sure I’d tell you if I knew,” he said. His bogey-free final round, featuring crucial birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, proved enough to beat Ritthammer, MacIntyre and Austrian Matthias Schwab into a tie for second. Ritthammer needed a birdie on the par-five 18th to force a playoff in Germany, but could only manage a par as Casey took the spoils.