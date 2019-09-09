For Baoo Jee

Salman Ahmed

On September 6, my good friend & former Pakistani Test cricketer Zakir Khan sent me a shocking Whatsapp message: “Abdul Qadir, Pakistani Spin legend passes away.” This sudden and deeply distressing news stopped all of my work.

“Door jo aaj hain

yaad atey to hain,

Khwab adhooray

sahi Khwab saharey to hain”

All weekend I spent trying to figure out how to deal with my grief. I wrote down some thoughts for a personal remembrance of a friend, who happened to be one of Pakistan’s heroes.

During the summer of 1982, Pakistan beat England for the first time in a Test at Lord’s. Captain Imran Khan had in his ranks Abdul Qadir, whom he called a “genius”. As Qadir bamboozled England’s star all-rounder Ian Botham and five other batsmen, one of Australia’s greatest leggies and former captain, Richie Benaud was on BBC television, anointing Qadir the new king of leg spin.

Qadir’s marathon match effort at Lord’s read: 61.5 overs, 24 maidens, 133 runs, six wickets. But this cannot reveal the incredible display of skill and stamina with which he exposed and trapped Mike Gatting’s formidable and more experienced English side.

His performance sent ripples of joy and roars of approval across millions of Pakistani hearts, including mine.

He also was a mentor to future world champion leggies, Shane Warne and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Qadir’s vicious leg spinning rippers, unreadable googlies, and fizz-through flippers claimed 236 victims in 67 Tests and in addition a century of famous victims in ODIs too. He had the uncanny ability to bowl six different variations in an over.

His rich variety of attack sometimes created a dilemma for his captain on how to set fields for Qadir. Because of his improvisational, unpredictable and mercurial nature, he reminded me of Allama Iqbal’s ethereal couplet :

“Jhapatna Palatna Palat Kar Jhapatna Lahoo Garm Rakhne Ka hai Bahana” (to swoop down, retreat & swoop again like a falcon, is only an excuse to keep yourself alive).

Qadir’s impassioned appeals to umpires for LBW or a catch to his cluster of close-in fielders was pure theatre.

He would whirl like a dervish, extend his arms, & point both his index fingers at the umpire, while jumping on to his haunches, waiting breathlessly for the verdict.

TV cameras and cricket fans loved him, even if the old school umpires, and some stiff, upper-lip commentators found him “too aggressive & excessive”.

During the English summer of 1982, the French-bearded magician from Lahore became an instantly recognised star in Pakistan’s galaxy of talent.

I played a lot of club cricket with and against “Baoo Jee” as he was known affectionately. As a young college cricketer, eager to learn, I used to practise with Khan Sahib’s 1987 World Cup squad.

At the Gaddafi stadium nets in Lahore, Baoo Jee would give us tips, tell jokes, which sent me in stitches, and share secrets on how to succeed in life.

In 1986, during the Faisalabad Test match against the mighty West Indies, led by Sir Vivian Richards, Qadir’s on-field heroics were equally matched by his dressing room banter which made him the life inside the pavilion.

He kept everyone’s spirits soaring during a very tense Test that Qadir, Wasim Akram and skipper Imran Khan helped win for Pakistan. Qadir’s phenomenal 6-16 haul helped dismiss the seemingly unbeatable West Indies for 53 runs after a see-saw Clash of the Titans.

One of the greatest sights in world cricket was watching Abdul Qadir and Imran Khan bowling in tandem. It was pure raaga & taala with Sufi Poetry in motion; Irresistible Spin from the dervish & reverse swinging in-dippers at searing pace from the skipper.

In December 1985, I was fortunate to be picked by Imran Khan for the Pakistan tour party to Bangladesh.

One of my many highlights, during the two weeks in Dhaka, was listening to Baoo Jee’ss unique perspective on life and cricket.

One Pakistani batsman who was dropped several times in the field prompted Baoo Jee to declare that “Aye munda har veley Data sahib jaanda aye, kaddi nahin out Hona” (this boy always goes to pray at Data sahib’s dargah, no one is going to be able to catch him out!”)

When another Pakistani player was constantly out of form, Qadir would tell him in the nets, “aithey Punjah kar ley othey nahin honda tey” (at least score a 50 in the nets if you can’t do it out in the middle!)

These golden memories of Baoo Jee now seem like a dream, a passing delight and a beautiful show.

Abdul Qadir touched the hearts of everyone who knew him and he always made you feel that you were special.

Last year, in Islamabad, we bumped into each other at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inauguration ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Baoo Jee was in great spirits. He gave me a big jhuppee, filled with hope and optimism, and said “Ki haal hai Jazba Junoon?!”

I smiled back at him and said “Baoo Jee, InshAllah Naya Pakistan!”

To Allah we belong & to Him shall we return.