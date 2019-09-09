O’Neill warns Northern Ireland to beware wounded Germany

LONDON: Michael O’Neill has warned his Northern Ireland team to be braced for a bruised Germany after Joachim Loew’s side surrendered a lead to lose 4-2 at home to the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland top Group C of Euro 2020 qualifying with four wins out of four but their next two matches are against Germany and the Netherlands. “They’re going to be disappointed with the result but what we do know is there’ll be a reaction and we have to be ready for that reaction,” O’Neill said on Sunday.

Germany have refreshed their squad since a disappointing World Cup campaign last year, and O’Neill hopes that can give his side opportunities in Monday’s match in Belfast. “There are a lot of changes in this squad from the team we played here for the World Cup qualifier and certainly a lot of changes from the team we played in France at Euro 2016,” he said.

“Possibly this squad doesn’t have the experience that squad had, particularly in the back three, so you always look at the opponents and in the Dutch game I saw some opportunities we could exploit. “But Germany are still a top side. This is still a massive test for us to try and take something from the game.”

O’Neill admitted he would rather have seen Germany win against the Dutch on Friday and take control of the group, leaving Northern Ireland to scrap with the Netherlands for second place. “It would have given us a free hit at Germany and a double-header against Holland,” he said.

“But in many ways it has opened the group up. Essentially, we have two double-headers against Germany and Holland and we have to garner as many points as we can. “Possibly we’re going to need six points from the four games and the best opportunity to get those six points is at home.”