Tokyo 2020 will be 10th participation for Pak shooter(s)

KARACHI: Khalil Akhtar’s entry in Tokyo 2020 will be the 10th participation in Olympics for Pakistani shooters since 1952.

The first participation was in Helsinki 1952 when Jan Azam played 50-metre Free Rifle 40 shots prone event and he scored 366 points to secure 58th position. In Melbourne 1956, Saifi Chaudhry played 300-metre Rifle 3 positions event in which he scored 267 points to take the 20th position.

M Zafar Ahmad played three events in the same Olympics. In 50-metre Pistol event, he scored 460 points to get the 31st position. In 50-metre Rifle 3 position event, he scored 999 points to secure the 43rd position. In 50-metre Rifle Prone event, he scored 582 points to take the 44th position.

In Rome 1960, M Iqbal played 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, in which he scored 501 points to win the 55th position. Four shooters from the country participated in Tokyo 1964. Ahmad Salam played 50-metre Pistol event and scored 507 points to take the 46th position.

Aziz Ahmed Chaudhry played 50-metre Rifle 3 positions event, in which he scored 1040 points to secure the 50th position. Abdur Rashid played 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event and scored 538 points to take the 49th position.

Mohiuddin Khwaja played Trap event and scored 91 points to get the 51st position. After that there was a long gap and the next opportunity for Pakistani shooters came in 2000. Khurram Inam played Skeet 125 event in Sydney 2000 and scored 119 points to take the 23rd position.

He once again participated in this grand event when he played the same event in Athens 2004 and took the 37th position with the score of 114 points. In Beijing 2008, Siddique Umer played 10-metre Air Rifle event and scored 578 points to win the 48th position.

Khurram participated in 2012 Olympics in which he played Skeet event and scored 112 points to take the 28th position. In Rio 2016, Minhal Suhail played 10-metre Air Rifle event and scored 413.2 points to take the 28th position.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir played 25-metre Rapid Fire pistol event and scored 571 points to secure the 18th position. Khalil will play 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event in Tokyo. More Pakistani shooters are expected to win quota places at Tokyo 2020 at the Asian Championships in November.