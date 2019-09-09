Spinners take Afghanistan close to historic win

CHITTAGONG: Spinners Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan shared five wickets between them as Afghanistan came within four wickets of a historic win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

The visitors reduced Bangladesh to 136-6 before rain forced early stumps on the fourth day, with the hosts, who were set a record target of 398 runs, still needing 262. “Yes, we are bit excited because we are in a good position,” Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai said.

“It means a lot to be honest,” he added. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan remained unbeaten on 39 runs, giving a little hope to Bangladesh amid the gloom at the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, where rain interrupted play in all three sessions much to Afghanistan’s frustration.

Shakib will resume the fifth day’s play along with Soumya Sarkar, the last recognised batsman for Bangladesh, who was yet to open his account. Shakib seemed to be preparing for a loss. “The realistic result is we are very close to defeat,” he said.

Rashid led Afghanistan from the front, finishing the day with 3-46 while left-arm chinaman Zahir claimed 2-36 runs. Retiring all-rounder Mohammad Nabi claimed the other wicket. Zahir started the victory push when he dismissed opener Liton Das, who was trapped leg before for nine two balls after a caught-behind decision against him was overturned by the TV umpire on review.

One-down Mosaddek Hossain chased a ball from him wide outside the off-stump to give a catch to Asghar Afghan at long off after making 12 runs. Rashid trapped Mushfiqur Rahim plumb in front after the former Bangladesh skipper started confidently to make 23 off 25 balls.

Rashid delivered another blow in his next over to dismiss Mominul Haque out lbw for three. Nabi removed Shadman Islam, who made 41 runs. Rashid then snapped the wicket of Mahmudullah Riyad for seven before rain provided the home side some respite.

Earlier, resuming at 237-8 after more than two hours’ delay due to drizzle, Afghanistan added 23 runs to their overnight score before they were all out for 260, which took their lead close to the 400-run mark. Yamin Ahmadzai was run out for nine and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan removed last man Zahir, leaving Zazai stranded on 48.

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan 1st Innings 342 all out (R Shah 102, A Afghan 92; Taijul 4-116)

Bangladesh first innings 205 (Mominul Haque 52; Rashid Khan 5-55; Mohammad Nabi 3-56)

Afghanistan 2nd Innings (overnight 237-8)

Ihsanullah Janat lbw b Shakib 4

Ibrahim Zadran c Mominul b Nayeem 87

Rahmat Shah c & b Shakib 0

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Soumya b Nayeem 12

Asghar Afghan c Shakib b Taijul 50

†Afsar Zazai not out 48

Mohammad Nabi c Mominul b Mehidy 8

*Rashid Khan b Taijul 24

Qais Ahmad lbw b Shakib 14

Yamin Ahmadzai run out 9

Zahir Khan c Mominul b Mehidy 0

Extras (b4) 4

Total (all out; 90.1 overs) 260

Fall: 1-4, 2-4, 3-28, 4-136, 5-171, 6-180, 7-210, 8-235, 9-260, 10-260

Bowling: Shakib 19-3-58-3, Mehidy 12.1-3-35-2, Taijul 28-6-86-2, Nayeem 17-2-61-2, Mominul 10-6-13-0, Mosaddek 4-1-3-0

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Liton Das lbw b Zahir 9

Shadman Islam lbw b Nabi 41

Mosaddek Hossain c Asghar b Zahir 12

†Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Rashid 23

Mominul Haque lbw b Rashid 3

*Shakib Al Hasan not out 39

Mahmudullah Riyad c Zadran b Rashid 7

Soumya Sarkar not out 0

Extras (lb2) 2

Total (6 wickets; 44.2 overs) 136

To bat: Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Fall: 1-30, 2-52, 3-78, 4-82, 5-106, 6-125

Bowling: Yamin 4-1-14-0, Nabi 17.2-4-38-1, Rashid 13-0-46-3, Zahir 10-0-36-2

Umpires: Nigel Llong (England) and Paul Wilson (Australia). TV umpire: Nitin Menon (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)