Mon Sep 09, 2019
September 9, 2019

Mugabe’s body may return next week as burial tensions emerge

World

AFP
HARARE: Robert Mugabe’s nephew said on Sunday that a delegation was expected to leave Zimbabwe on Monday to collect the hero-turned-despot’s body from Singapore where he died two days ago. Mugabe, a guerilla leader who swept to power after Zimbabwe’s independence from Britain and went on to rule for 37 years, died on Friday, aged 95.

His health took a hit after he was ousted by the military in November 2017, ending his increasingly tyrannical rule. He had been travelling to Singapore for treatment since April. "I can’t give an authoritative day, all I know is people are leaving on Monday to go and pick up the body," Leo Mugabe told AFP.

"So assuming they get there on Tuesday and the body is ready, logically you would think they should land here on Wednesday," he said, adding that a list of accompanying family members was being finalised. Once praised as a liberator who rid Zimbabwe of white minority rule, Mugabe soon turned to repression and fear to govern.

