ZUEB marks International Literacy Day

To mark International Literacy Day, which is observed on September 8, the Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) on Sunday held a seminar at the Aziz-e-Millat High School in Orangi Town.

A large number of students and teachers of educational institutions affiliated with the ZUEB attended the event. Speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of education and also shed light on lessons from the Karbala event. ZUEB Executive Director Prof Anwar Ahmedzai said Karbala gave us the message of adhering to the teachings of Quran and Seerat.