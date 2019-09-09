close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

ZUEB marks International Literacy Day

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

To mark International Literacy Day, which is observed on September 8, the Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) on Sunday held a seminar at the Aziz-e-Millat High School in Orangi Town.

A large number of students and teachers of educational institutions affiliated with the ZUEB attended the event. Speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of education and also shed light on lessons from the Karbala event. ZUEB Executive Director Prof Anwar Ahmedzai said Karbala gave us the message of adhering to the teachings of Quran and Seerat.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi