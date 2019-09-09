KMC to repair roads for processions

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed his subordinate officials to repair the roads that are part of the routes of the different Muharram processions, reads a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The municipal body stated that all the roads and passages from where the processions are notified to pass are being cleaned on an emergency basis, and the pits on such roads are also being filled.

Quoting Akhtar, the statement said that work on MA Jinnah Road in front of the

Lighthouse Market has been completed, adding that the carpeting work in District Korangi at the Masjid-o-Imambargah Hussaini Sifarat Khana near the RCD Ground has also been done.

Besides these, said the mayor, the internal streets surrounding the Nishtar Park and Soldier Bazaar’s main street have also been repaired, while streetlights have been installed near the Sindh Government Hospital in Liaquatabad. He said they are using all available resources to repair and maintain the city’s roads.