All tiers of government failed people of Sindh, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to protect lives and properties of people across the province, including Karachi.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of young politicians belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who paid a visit to the PSP head office and announced their decision to leave the PPP and join the PSP.

Kamal, who is also a former mayor of Karachi, lamented that people had been deprived of basic necessities as all the federal, provincial and city governments had failed them. “The city infrastructure is dilapidated due to consistent bad governance by the provincial government,” he said.

Sindh, according to resources, was the richest among the provinces of Pakistan, the PSP chairman maintained. He said despite of that, the living standards of people living in Sindh were the worst.

"We are razing to the ground walls of prejudice and hatred," Kamal said. It is now a mass realisation that politics based on family, ethnicity, and feudalism should not be encouraged anymore, he added. “Politics should be based on service delivery.”

Kamal said the educated youth and politicians with dignified character should be given a chance to steer the country and city out of crises. He deplored the fact that a few families had been ruling over the country for the last many decades, putting the country into crises.

Kamal said Pakistan had been facing the lack of true public leadership and the PSP would fill the gap with encouraging youths, giving them the chance to lead the country.