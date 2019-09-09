Murad urges Punjab govt to honour production orders of Faryal issued by PA speaker

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has criticised the elected government of Punjab for its refusal to honour the production orders of arrested leader and MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faryal Talpur issued by the Sindh Assembly speaker so that she could attend the provincial assembly’s sessions.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the CM said when Talpur was earlier in NAB’s custody, she was brought to Karachi so that she could attend the Sindh Assembly session but ever since she was sent to jail under the administration of the elected government of Punjab, every production order for her issued by the Sindh Assembly speaker had been dishonoured.

Shah said the provincial assembly had passed a resolution urging him being the Sindh CM to use his office for the production of Talpur in the provincial assembly.

“Being the chief minister, I was bound to act upon the will of the House, therefore I talked to the chief secretary Punjab [and] governor Punjab to honour the production orders of the speaker of the Sindh Assembly but all my requests fell flat,” he lamented, and added that he had tried to contact the chief minister of Punjab with the request to honour the production order of MPA Faryal Talpur issued by the Sindh Assembly speaker but the Punjab CM was busy and could not pick up his calls.

Responding to a question, the CM said as the quarters concerned were not listening to him, he had to address the news conference just to inform the people of Pakistan how the representatives they had elected were being denied their representation in the assembly.

He said this was not the first time conspiracies were being hatched against the PPP as they had been going on since the inception of the party but all such conspiracies had backfired due to the power of people. “In 2018 elections, a conspiracy was hatched against the PPP but the party bagged more seats than the previous elections. This is the power of the people which would always remain intact in the politics.”

Talpur’s lawyer advocate Zia Lanjar said the accountability court concerned had clearly written in its order that she should be produced in the assembly whenever her production orders were issued and taken to the court when her case was fixed for hearing. He lamented that those orders had not been complied with.