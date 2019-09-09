close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

Spinners take Afghans close to historic win over BD

Sports

CHITTAGONG: Spinners Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan shared five wickets between them as Afghanistan came within four wickets of a historic win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

The visitors — playing only their third Test ever — reduced Bangladesh to 136-6 before rain forced an early stump on the fourth day, with the hosts who were set a record target of 398 runs still needing 262 runs. Rashid trapped Mushfiqur Rahim plumb in front after he started in a confident manner to make 23 off 25 balls. Rashid delivered another blow in his next over to dismiss Mominul Haque out lbw for three.

