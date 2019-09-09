‘EU not budging on backstop raises no-deal chances’

LONDON: The EU’s refusal to compromise on the Irish backstop is making a no-deal Brexit more likely, Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay has claimed.

Barclay said the European Union was “blind” to the fact that a cliff-edge Brexit was on the cards as Brussels had set “a test that is impossible to meet”. Last weekend, Michel Barnier reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to the Irish backstop proposals in the Withdrawal Agreement that Johnson has branded unacceptable.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Barnier insisted the measures, aimed at preventing a hard border across Ireland, represented the “maximum flexibility” that Brussels can offer. But Barclay, writing in the same paper, said he felt “nothing we suggest goes far enough and no matter how creative our solutions, the response is a statement of openness which masks a closed position”.

He wrote: “Brussels... is setting a test that is impossible to meet. It continues to say it is defending three key objectives — avoiding a hard border, protecting the Single Market and preserving the all-island of Ireland economy.

“But continuing to insist on the inclusion of the backstop means the EU is also insisting on a commitment for the UK to remain in the customs union and parts of the single market.”

The Irish backstop is a contingency measure negotiated by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May to get an exit deal over the line which could see Northern Ireland aligning with some EU single market rules if a trade deal is not agreed by the UK and EU after Brexit.

But Barclay said the government was proposing “reasonable alternative solutions”. He added: “We are told again and again that it is for London to come to Brussels and provide the solutions. What matters is not where we solve this — but how. With a spirit of genuine compromise and flexibility I am confident we can reach a deal. It requires both sides to step up to the challenge.”