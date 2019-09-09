IOK continues to be world’s largest prison: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected Indian attempts to portray a “totally false impression of normalcy” in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) said the territory continues to be “the largest prison in the world” with the heaviest deployment of Indian occupation forces. In a statement issued on Sunday, a Foreign Office spokesperson rejected the statements made by the Indian national security adviser in his recent briefing and said despite Indian claims of normalcy, the curfew continued there.

“Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to be the largest prison in the world with the heaviest deployment of Indian occupation forces since the coercive, unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5 August 2019 aimed at altering the internationally recognised disputed status of IOJ&K and changing its demographic structure to pre-empt the results of a UN plebiscite,” the spokesperson said.

He said the Kashmiri leaders, especially the Hurriyat leadership, remained under house arrest or imprisoned. International media and credible human rights organisations continued to highlight the humanitarian nightmare including arbitrary arrests of innocent Kashmiris, kidnapping of hundreds of young boys by Indian occupation forces to coerce their parents into submission.

The media had also been highlighting the communication blockade (suspension of landlines, mobile phones and internet services) and restrictions on the freedom of media.

“Shops remain closed, Kashmiris are unable to offer Friday prayers in mosques and there are credible reports of shortage of food items, including baby food and essential medicines,” he noted. Contrary to Indian claims, he said, the use of pellet guns continued in a brutal assault by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris. “India has failed to justify why Kashmiris are unable to get in touch with their loved ones through the iron curtain forced by India on IOJ&K, inhumanly cutting off more than eight million Kashmiris from the rest of the world, since 5 August 2019.”

Such Indian actions had prompted the international community and international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International to question Indian assertions of “normalcy”, including the denial of permission to the Indian opposition leaders themselves to visit IOJ&K.

“The Government of India is exerting a completely authoritarian and dictatorial control over all information coming out of IOJ&K, distorting truth and twisting facts in a desperate attempt to promote its own narrative, which is in total contrast to the ground realities, as consistently corroborated by reports in the international media,” the spokesperson said.

Most recently, he said India had attempted to pass off a false and fabricated story, including during an Indian army presser on September 4, blaming deaths of some Kashmiris on “Pakistani militants”.

The Indian NSA has also been trying to justify increasingly frequent reports of Kashmiri casualties by blaming them unsuccessfully on Pakistan. He said in a farcical attempt to twist the truth, Indian army tried to portray two Pakistanis, Mohammad Nazeem and Khalil Ahmed, who had inadvertently crossed the LoC near Hajipir on August 21 as “militants”.

This was despite the fact that the incident was discussed during the weekly military hotline contact between both sides on August 27, when Indian authorities acknowledged that they were inadvertent crossers and informed Pakistan that routine formalities were taking place after which they would be returned.

“Such devious tactics reflect Indian desperation and attempts to shift international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he commented. The spokesperson said Pakistan had consistently sensitised the international community about the danger of a false-flag operation by India to shift attention and apportion blame to Pakistan for its indefensible actions in IOJ&K.

Instead of indulging in fabricated stories, he said India should comply with international obligations and immediately cease its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, lift the communications blockade and allow international fact-finding missions, including the OHCHR and the OIC IPHRC and international media to visit IOJ&K to distinguish facts from fiction.