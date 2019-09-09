Union warns of impact of no-deal Brexit on NHS

BRIGHTON: The “uncertainty and chaos” of a no-deal Brexit could push an already under pressure NHS over the edge, a leading union has warned.

Patients will be the biggest losers because of the risk of shortages of drugs and vital medical equipment, with the potential for cancelled operations and appointments, said Unison.The union staged a stunt on the seafront at Brighton, with NHS workers pulling a mock-up of a hospital back from falling over the cliff edge.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the TUC Congress in Brighton, Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: “No responsible politician working for the good of the country would allow the NHS to plunge into the no-deal abyss. The Prime Minister must ditch his do-or-die bluster, ask the EU for an extension and then let the country decide its future in a general election.

“Although the bill that seeks to prevent a no-deal was passed by the Lords last week, we’re not out of the woods. The threat remains when we’re up against a Prime Minister eager to break every convention, rule and promise in the book.

“Brexit hasn’t just stopped potential EU recruits coming here to join the NHS, it’s also convinced those already employed here that they’re better off elsewhere. No-deal risks wrecking the fragile social care sector that’s already reliant on EU nationals. If care collapses, A&E departments will be inundated and elderly patients won’t be able to leave hospital as they’ve nowhere to go.

“Possible fuel shortages could have a severe impact on 6,500 emergency ambulances and their crews operating countrywide, especially those in areas with lorries queuing out of the ports”.