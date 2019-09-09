PM Imran discusses Kashmir situation with Chinese FM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Sunday Pakistan and China should continue close coordination and consultation to deepen strategic co-operation and maintain peace and stability in the region.

During his meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi here, the Prime Minister underscored that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Khan briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) following India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5. He stressed the ongoing curfew for 35 days, the continued lockdown and communications blockade, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in IOJ&K which needed to be urgently addressed. He underscored the curfew and other restrictions needed to be immediately lifted.

The Chinese foreign minister while conveying best wishes of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the Prime Minister, said the China-Pakistan relationship was rock-solid and unbreakable. He reaffirmed China’s support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures, by India, that could further complicate the situation.

Prime Minister Khan highlighted that the CPEC was a project of great national significance that contributed immensely to the revitalisation of Pakistan’s economy.He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects and highlighted the importance of CPEC Authority for speedy execution of CPEC projects.

He hoped, as CPEC’s benefits expanded, more Chinese companies would invest in Pakistan and help support Pakistan’s process of industrialisation as well as its policies of greater agricultural productivity and innovation.

He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to achieve goals of national development under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, and extended China’s utmost support in this regard. He noted that, with the policies of the government, Pakistan’s economic and financial condition was improving.

State Councilor Wang Yi emphasised the CPEC was a demonstration project of high quality BRI projects and was being implemented jointly by Pakistan and China.

Both the leaders agreed more high-level exchanges should continue to take place between the two countries to further promote bilateral ties as well as the shared goals of economic development, peace, and security across the region.