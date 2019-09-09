Afghan govt praises ‘sincere efforts of its allies’

KABUL: Afghanistan praised the “sincere efforts of its allies” on Sunday after US President Donald Trump said he had called off negotiations with the Taliban, apparently ending a year-long diplomatic push to exit America’s longest war. “The Afghan government, in relation to the peace, appreciates the sincere efforts of its allies and is committed to working together with the United States and other allies to bring a lasting peace,” said a statement from President Ashraf Ghani’s office.

The statement came after Trump tweeted late Saturday that he had planned unprecedented, albeit separate, talks with the Taliban and with Ghani on Sunday at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

His announcement left the withdrawal deal shrouded in uncertainty. The US-backed government in Kabul had eyed the deal with deep unease and long complained of being sidelined from the talks.

“We have always insisted that a real peace can only be achieved if the Taliban stop killing Afghans and accept a ceasefire, and face-to-face talks with the Afghan government,” the statement from Ghani’s office said.