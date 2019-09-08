close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
September 8, 2019

Pledge to plant over 10,000 trees

National

 
September 8, 2019

LAHORE: Coca-Cola Pakistan, in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), announced their support to protect the environment from harmful impact of climate change through a special tree plantation drive, the launch ceremony of which was held at the Finance and Trade Centre (FTC) in Lahore on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

“Climate change has emerged as a drastic challenge causing environmental degradation that is not only threatening environmental sustainability but also Pakistan’s ability to conserve its natural resources. It is therefore incumbent upon everyone to support the Government’s Clean and Green Pakistan program and plant more trees to counter deforestation and combat the escalating challenges of climate change” said Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan while speaking about the campaign.

Coca-Cola’s water stewardship programs have replenished 2.74 billion litres of water in 2018-2019 making Pakistan and Afghanistan, the first-ever water positive region in the MENA. This essentially means that Coca-Cola Pakistan is ahead of it’s 2020 global targets for water stewardship which is based on the formula of safely returning to the communities and nature an amount of water equal to what it uses in the production of its finished beverages. ***

