Patient killed in wall-collapse

HARIPUR: A patient was killed and four others were injured when the wall of an under-construction room at a detoxification centre collapsed here on Saturday, police said.

The Khalabat Township police said that five patients, who were admitted to the detoxification centre, were injured in the wall collapse incident.

The police said the injured were rushed to the Haripur Trauma Centre where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Hussain belonging to Abbottabad.

The four injured were identified as Anees-ur-Rehman, Ali Raza, Muhammad Nawaz and Qudratullah.

On the complaint of heirs of the deceased Manzoor Hussain, the Khalabat Township police registered a case against the management of the detoxification under section 322 and 337 H of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, no arrest could be made.