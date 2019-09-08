close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Jobless man ends life

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide at Abdullah Colony, Samundri Road, on Saturday. Akhtar Hussain, the father of five children, ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills as he could not meet the demand of his spouse to fetch some eatables for their children as he was jobless.

YOUTH KILLS FATHER: A youth shot dead his father for contracting second marriage at Mohallah Nasirabad on Saturday. Waqas Ahmad along with his three accomplices allegedly murdered his father Faqirullah for contracting second marriage.

