Sun Sep 08, 2019
September 8, 2019

Pakistani film ‘Darling’ wins award at Venice Film Festival

National

VENICE: Pakistani short film ‘Darling’ has won award at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Saim Sadiq ‘Darling’ was selected as Best Short Film, international media reported.

Sadiq’s another short film ‘Nice Talking To You’ had won the Best Director Award at Columbia University Film Festival last year.

‘Darling’ was premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in its new Orizzonti section, making it Pakistan’s first short movie that enthralled the oldest movie gala’s audience.

Not only that, the role of Alina in ‘Darling’ is played by Alina Khan, a real transgender actor from Lahore for whom the film marks as her acting debut.

