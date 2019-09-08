Malaria more dangerous than dengue, says physician

PESHAWAR: A noted physician and Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) Prof Dr Noorul Iman said on Saturday that the viruses of both dengue and malaria were carried by mosquitoes, but the latter was more dangerous than the former.

“We have accepted malaria with all its consequences with no fear at all but psychologically we are not prepared to accept the occurrence of dengue. Other factors being effective therapies available for treating malaria while treatment of dengue remains symptomatic which creates panic,” opined the senior physician.

He said that with improving diagnostic facilities, awareness in general public, effective preventive measures, this year patients admission to tertiary care hospitals was far less compared to 2016 and 2017.

“Masses are advised that panic needs to be replaced with wisdom which dictates that we should adopt effective preventive measures.

We need to reduce the chances of breeding the mosquitoes by covering standing fresh water,” Prof Dr Noorul Iman advised.

On individual basis, he said, the people should reduce the chances of mosquito bites by wearing clothes that cover whole

body, using mosquito nets and repellents. Mosquito spray would reduce chances of contracting dengue at community level, he added.

Prof Dr Noorul Iman said that the use of low quality strip test was creating panic among masses.

“The general public must know that the same may please be confirmed by ELISA to confirm dengue. Anyone tested positive by strip test must consult appropriate health facility to confirm it by ELISA,” he advised.