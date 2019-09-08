Rana Shehryar released on bail

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday released Rana Ahmad Shehryar, the son-in-law of PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, from the District Jail on bail.

The court ordered Shehryar to deposit Rs 100,000 surety bonds. Shehryar along with two others was arrested in a double murder case of two brothers.

FIVE KILLED IN

ACCIDENTS: Five people were killed in different road-accidents here on Saturday.

They are Jahangir Nazir of Chak 193/JB, Muhammad Asghar of Chak 260/JB, Saqib Ali of Chak 123/GB and Bandial Hussain of Nankana.

POISONED TO DEATH: A factory owner was allegedly poisoned to death at Umar Town on Saturday.

According to Aslam Bashir’s son Irfan, his father did not return back till late night. When he visited the Barrister Colony found his father Aslam Bashir lying unconscious in a house of the colony.

He said that he called Rescue 1122 and his father was immediately removed to Civil Hospital where he died. He doubted that y some of his father’s borrowers had killed his father.