Boy killed in accident

LAHORE: A 17-year-old boy was killed while another sustained injuries when a truck hit a bike near Nishtar Colony on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Matho, son of Imran, while the injured as Mehtab, 15, the son of Sadiq. Meanwhile, fire erupted at MCB bank in New Garden Town. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled over fire.