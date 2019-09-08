close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Boy killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

LAHORE: A 17-year-old boy was killed while another sustained injuries when a truck hit a bike near Nishtar Colony on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Matho, son of Imran, while the injured as Mehtab, 15, the son of Sadiq. Meanwhile, fire erupted at MCB bank in New Garden Town. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled over fire.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan