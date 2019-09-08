Two THQ hospitals without anesthesiologists

TOBA TEK SINGH: People have shown concern over unavailability of anesthesiologists at THQ hospitals of Gojra and Kamalia.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Abbas confirmed that the posts of anesthesiologists were vacant at Gojra and Kamalia hospitals, but he claimed that there were two medical officers at Gojra hospital who had diplomas in anesthesia and they were temporarily deputed at the hospital to assist the surgeons. He told that there were four posts of anesthesiologists at the DHQ Hospital, but two were vacant and he had already written to the Punjab Primary Healthcare Department higher authorities to fill the vacant posts.