close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Two THQ hospitals without anesthesiologists

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: People have shown concern over unavailability of anesthesiologists at THQ hospitals of Gojra and Kamalia.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Abbas confirmed that the posts of anesthesiologists were vacant at Gojra and Kamalia hospitals, but he claimed that there were two medical officers at Gojra hospital who had diplomas in anesthesia and they were temporarily deputed at the hospital to assist the surgeons. He told that there were four posts of anesthesiologists at the DHQ Hospital, but two were vacant and he had already written to the Punjab Primary Healthcare Department higher authorities to fill the vacant posts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan