Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Man killed by train

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

OKARA: A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train near Okara Bypass on Saturday.

Rizwan of 25/2R village was crossing a railway track when the train arrived and crushed him under its wheels.

HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested the Depalpur registry Muharrar for taking Rs 20,000 as a bribe from a citizen.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the ACE, stating that accused Muhammad Noman was demanding bribe from him for some official work. To it, the ACE team raided and arrested the accused. A case has been registered.

THREE OF A FAMILY INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Three members of a family were injured in a road accident

A man, his wife and a daughter were on their way when a vehicle hit their bike near Subhan Shah village. As a result, all three were injured and rushed to a hospital.

