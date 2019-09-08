Man killed by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train near Okara Bypass on Saturday.
Rizwan of 25/2R village was crossing a railway track when the train arrived and crushed him under its wheels.
HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested the Depalpur registry Muharrar for taking Rs 20,000 as a bribe from a citizen.
The complainant lodged a complaint with the ACE, stating that accused Muhammad Noman was demanding bribe from him for some official work. To it, the ACE team raided and arrested the accused. A case has been registered.
THREE OF A FAMILY INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Three members of a family were injured in a road accident
A man, his wife and a daughter were on their way when a vehicle hit their bike near Subhan Shah village. As a result, all three were injured and rushed to a hospital.
