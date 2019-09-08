India’s moon mission wake-up call for us: Dr Atta

ISLAMABAD: Eminent scientist and former minister for science and technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman Saturday said India’s moon mission was a wake-up call for Pakistan, requiring it to follow suit.

Speaking to Geo’s 'Naya Pakistan' anchor Shahzad Iqbal, he said, “The Indian moon mission cannot be termed a failure, as such tests by even big and technologically advanced countries also fail.

He said failures and successes were part of such missions but those stuck to them succeeded at last. “Half of such missions undertaken by even advanced and developed countries fail and half succeed.”

He said the impression that such missions involved a lot of money was not the right approach, as such endeavours also had their impact on the defence and industries.

“Hindustan is doing the right job and we should follow it to reach the Moon and the Mars. Our attempt to reach the Moon should not be driven by our ego to be on an equal footing with India, as pursuing such missions will improve many technologies which will strengthen our defence and industries.