Lifting IHK curfew depends on Pak behaviour

NEW DELHI: In spite of airtight curfew, communications blockade and deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops in the Indian Held Kashmir, the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, New Delhi still blames Pakistan for sending terrorists and fomenting unrest there.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval told reporters here on Saturday that lifting the communications restrictions in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) depended on Pakistan stopping deploying "terrorists" and fomenting unrest there. Doval said "100 percent" of landlines now worked but that a further easing depended on Pakistan, which he alleged had sent 230 militants into the occupied valley.

"Lifting the communications depends on how Pakistan behaves," Doval said. "We are determined to protect the lives of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists even if we have to impose restrictions." Doval also claimed that India had intercepted messages sent by Pakistani "communication towers" over the effective border to operatives inside Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed "majority" of Kashmiris backed India´s step of August 5 to scrap Kashmir´s special status since they felt it would bring economic and other benefits. Doval claimed that over 92 per cent of geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir was free of any kind of restrictions. He further claimed that only 10 out of 199 police station areas in the IHK had prohibitory orders in place, while 100 per cent of landline connections had been made operational. On the detention of Kashmiri leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Doval said, "They are in preventive detention, there could have been problems in maintaining law and order in case there were gatherings, terrorists would have used the situation."

"None of them (J&K political leaders) have been charged with criminal offence or sedition, they are in preventive custody till environment is created for democracy to function, which I believe may happen soon," he said. He said detention of political leaders had been done in accordance with the framework of law and added that the leaders can challenge their detention in court.