PAF ready to protect skies of Pakistan: Mujahid

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is ready to protect the blue skies of Pakistan.Addressing a Martyrs Day ceremony at the Air Headquarters here on Saturday, he said the PAF’s glaring victory against the enemy during the operation Swift Retort had represented capability of Shaheens to the world. The air chief said: “The sacrifices of our forefathers demanded unity and patriotism amongst us.” About the Kashmir dispute, he said: “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination.”

Later, he laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the martyrs monument. Principal staff officers and a large number of airmen attended the ceremony. In connection with the Air Force Day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of the country’s youngest Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in Karachi. A PAF contingent led by Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed on behalf of the air chief. The contingent paid homage to the young pilot who had sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland, showing exceptional courage and determination.

Earlier, in connection with the Defence Day, an aerial and static display was arranged. Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command. An impressive aerial display by PAF fighter jets enthralled the visitors. PAF aircraft including JF-17 Thunder, F-16, Mirage and F-7, in addition to ground support and other auxiliary equipment were put on display.

The event was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers, airmen and civilians of the Pakistan Air Force, high-ranking civil and military officers and other dignitaries. Students from various educational institutions of the city also thronged the venue to witness the aerial and static display. —NNI

Our correspondent adds: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistan Air Force day reminds us the bravery and courage of the pilots who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away.

In tweets, she said Rashid Minhas and MM Alam are the symbols of Pakistan Air Force courage in the world and the whole nation salutes the worthy Shaheens. She said the way the nation celebrated the Defence Day with enthusiasm, unity and spirit and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, was exemplary.

She noted the nation displayed the impressive feelings of brotherhood while paying tribute to martyrs and ghazis. She added the martyrs and ghazis wrote the spirited history of courage and bravery during the war of September.

She saluted Pakistanis for expressing their true feelings and supporting the legal right of people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying these sentiments are the symbol and pride of a living nation. “We have to move forward with this environment of unity and solidarity in order to make Pakistan an unconquerable power,” she maintained.