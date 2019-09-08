New SOPs, amendments to prevent custodial deaths: CM

LAHORE: The father of Muhammad Salahuddin, who died due to alleged police torture in Rahim Yar Khan, along with his family members and lawyers called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday. Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Salahuddin and offered Fateha for the departed soul. While talking to Salahuddin’s father Muhammad Afzaal and family members, the chief minister said that death of their son due to police torture was highly deplorable and such incidents would not be tolerated in future.