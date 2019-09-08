close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 8, 2019

New SOPs, amendments to prevent custodial deaths: CM

Top Story

 
September 8, 2019

LAHORE: The father of Muhammad Salahuddin, who died due to alleged police torture in Rahim Yar Khan, along with his family members and lawyers called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday. Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Salahuddin and offered Fateha for the departed soul. While talking to Salahuddin’s father Muhammad Afzaal and family members, the chief minister said that death of their son due to police torture was highly deplorable and such incidents would not be tolerated in future.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story