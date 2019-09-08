Unesco to enrol 7,000 children at schools in AJK

MANSEHRA: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) would enrol 7000 children into schools under its Girls’ Right to Education Programme launched in three districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“Our intervention is aimed to enrol the out-of-school children in Muzaffarabad, Hattian Bala and Neelum districts of AJK but it could only be possible when community as a whole would extend its support to us in this noble cause,” Zafar Hayat Malik of Unesco told a gathering attended by a high number of educationists, government officials, teachers, members of school management committees, religious leaders and community members.

The event was organised by Saibaan Development Organisation in collaboration with Unesco under the programme.

Malik said Unesco would continue to support government of AJK in improving quality primary education paving the way for enrollment of out-of-school children and imparting them a quality education.

Sadia Bangash, the national project officer at Unesco, told the gathering that civil society should also play its due role in imparting education to their contemporary generation.

Khalid Mehmood, the special secretary Elementary and Secondary School Education, government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, appreciated Unesco efforts for furtherance of quality primary education in state.

“The out-of-school children ratio is much higher in targetted districts and I am optimistic that Saibaan would accomplish its task delicately as it had already enrolled 3000 children and the rest of 4000 would be taken to schools within a stipulated period,” he added.

According to report presented by a representative of Saibaan at the gathering, as many as 13000 children, 6000 of them girls, were out of schools in the target districts and so far 3000 of them were enrolled.