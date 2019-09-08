Malaria more dangerous than dengue, says physician

PESHAWAR: A noted physician and Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) Prof Dr Noorul Iman said on Saturday that the viruses of both dengue and malaria were carried by mosquitoes, but the latter was more dangerous than the former.

“We have accepted malaria with all its consequences with no fear at all but psychologically we are not prepared to accept the occurrence of dengue. Other factors being effective therapies available for treating malaria while treatment of dengue remains symptomatic which creates panic,” opined the senior physician.

He said that with improving diagnostic facilities, awareness in general public, effective preventive measures, this year patients admission to tertiary care hospitals was far less compared to 2016 and 2017.

“Masses are advised that panic needs to be replaced with wisdom which dictates that we should adopt effective preventive measures. We need to reduce the chances of breeding the mosquitoes by covering standing fresh water,” Prof Dr Noorul Iman advised.

On individual basis, he said, the people should reduce the chances of mosquito bites by wearing clothes that cover whole

body, using mosquito nets and repellents. Mosquito spray would reduce chances of contracting dengue at community level, he added.

Prof Dr Noorul Iman said that the use of low quality strip test was creating panic among masses.

“The general public must know that the same may please be confirmed by ELISA to confirm dengue. Anyone tested positive by strip test must consult appropriate health facility to confirm it by ELISA,” he advised.

Govt asked to protect Wapda employees

The All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union has asked the government to protect its workers and stop the people in Kurram Garhi in Bannu district from interfering in their duty.

Speaking at a news conference here, regional chairman of the union Syed Sharaf said that some miscreants belonging to Mohammadkhel and Wazir tribes were harassing their employees in Kurram Garhi.

He said that electricity was being supplied to all the areas from Daud Shah Feeder, which is situated in Kurram Garhi power station.

The office-bearer added that due to heavy load, the feeder had been divided into two lines.

He said power was being supplied for three hours on each line due to excessive load in summer.

Syed Sharaf said that the Kurram Garhi power station was property of Wapda as the government had paid compensation to the local people for acquiring the land, but they were demanding the supply of free of charge electricity.

He asked the government to provide protection to Wapda employees and close the power house till the arrest of miscreants.

He said that Mohammadkhel and Wazir tribes had forcibly closed the powerhouse. He asked the government to register cases against these involved.

Syed Sharaf added the employees in power house were supposed to generate electricity and run the generator and other machinery, adding that supplying electricity to consumers was the job of Pesco.

He demanded shifting of Kurram Garhi powerhouse to nearest gridstation to avoid further losses. Five arrested in woman’s murder case

SSP Operations Peshawar

Zahoor Afridi said that five facilitators, including Amin, Fawad and Shamsuddin were arrested in the murder case of one Sumera Safdar during an action on Saturday.

The woman was implicated in a fake case and when she was going back after court hearing in the case, she was shot dead allegedly by her relatives.

After suspension of the station house officer and the entire investigation staff, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against two senior officers for serious flaws and discrepancies in the false case against the deceased woman and her family.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Naeem Khan had ordered suspension of SHO Gulbahar Police Station and his staff for a false case against a woman by her relatives. The IGP also ordered an inquiry into the case lodged on July 26.

An official said that Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Karim Khan has initiated an inquiry against the two senior investigative officers for gross misconduct on their part for weak supervision.