Firdous pays tribute to bravery, courage of Pak pilots

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistan Air Force day reminds us the bravery and courage of the pilots who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away.

In tweets, she said Rashid Minhas and MM Alam are the symbols of Pakistan Air Force courage in the world and the whole nation salutes the worthy Shaheens. She said the way the nation celebrated the Defence Day with enthusiasm, unity and spirit and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, was exemplary.

She noted the nation displayed the impressive feelings of brotherhood while paying tribute to martyrs and ghazis. She added the martyrs and ghazis wrote the spirited history of courage and bravery during the war of September.

She saluted Pakistanis for expressing their true feelings and supporting the legal right of people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying these sentiments are the symbol and pride of a living nation.

“We have to move forward with this environment of unity and solidarity in order to make Pakistan an unconquerable power,” she maintained.