Three die as house collapses in Lahore after cylinder blast

LAHORE: Three people, including a couple, died and five others suffered injuries when a two-storey house collapsed at Kashmir Block, Allama Iqbal Town, on Saturday due to the explosion of a oxygen cylinder.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and used hydraulic tools and specialised cutters to safely pull out the three bodies and five survivors from the debris. The rescuers suspected that the oxygen cylinder was in use of one of the house residents. They said the cylinder exploded, causing the house to collapse.

The oxygen cylinder explosion also caused the gas cylinders in the kitchen of the house to explode. The intensity of the blast was so strong that the entire house collapsed.

The deceased have been identified as Arif Siddqui, 70, Kanwal Sadiqi, wife of Arif Saddqui, 45, and Abubakar, 21. Two victims Sheza, 25, wife of Mustafa, and Talat, 32, wife of Abid were badly injured while the condition of three survivors identified as Zeshan, 45, son of Arif Sidiqi, Saima, 25, wife of Murtaza, and 3-month old Muhammad Husnain, son of Murtza, was stated to be stable as they sustained minor injuries.

The teams of Counter-Terrorism Department and Bomb Disposal Squad also visited the scene to ascertain the cause of the explosion.