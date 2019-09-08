close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Three killed as car falls into stream in Takht Bhai

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

TAKHT BHAI: Three persons, including two minors, were killed when an overspeeding car fell into a stream in Fazlabad locality on Saturday, sources said.

They said that an overspeeding car was heading to Fazlabad when it fell into a stream where three occupants drowned. Following the incident, the 1122 Rescue and locals rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies of Ali and minor, Jamal. The efforts were on to search the body of Ayan Ali. The driver of the car, Muhammad Ali, escaped unhurt in the accident.

