‘Dengue is a social problem’

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has said dengue is now more social problem than a medical issue so each person of society will have to play role to overcome the issue.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar held on dengue at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital. Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali, Dr Imran Hassan Khan, LGH MS Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, Dr Sadia Rana and other medical experts also delivered lectures on curbing dengue disease. PGMI Principal Prof Alfareed Zafar announced that a separate ward would be established at LGH for epidemic (infections) diseases so that patients could be provided best possible medical cover. He called upon the citizens to maintain cleanliness and hygienic atmosphere in streets and around them which would ultimately help them control the diseases.