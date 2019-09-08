close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Students mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2 observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Defence Day in line with the directives of the government with national fervour.

The administration organised a poster competition to highlight the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and to pay homage to Kashmiri and Sept 6, 1965, martyrs.

The students took part in the competition enthusiastically. A total of 38 posters were displayed illustrating the brutalities of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and the selfless devotion of Kashmiris to the cause of freedom.

Principal Prof Balqees Nabbi looked at the posters and lauded the efforts of young artists to highlight the issue. The results of the competition will be announced on Sept 11.

