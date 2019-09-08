close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
INP
September 8, 2019

100 Taliban killed as Afghan forces recapture Wardoj

I
INP
September 8, 2019

KABUL: The Afghan forces recaptured Wardoj district in North-eastern Badakhshan province killing at least 100 Taliban militants including many foreign fighters.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the security forces launched a major offensive and recaptured the district earlier on Saturday. The statement further added that the security forces killed at least 100 Taliban militants including many foreigners and shadow governor of the Taliban Qari Fasiuddin.

Furthermore the Ministry of Defence said the security forces also killed Qari Hafiz the shadow military chief of Taliban for Badakhshan. The ministry also added that the security forces also wounded dozens of Taliban militants during the operation. Meanwhile the Ministry said the security forces did not suffer casualties during the operation.

