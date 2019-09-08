ANF court’s staff extended remand as no judge appointed yet for case

By our correspondent

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Force court on Saturday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and five others for 14-days.

The officials of ANF produced Rana Sanaullah, Sibtain Khan, Akram, Omer Farooq, Amir Rustum and Usman Ahmed, all accused of smuggling 15 kg heroin, before the court.

However, the judicial remand of the accused was extended by the court staff for 14 days as no judge has been appointed yet for the case after the transfer of the previous judge, Masood Arshad.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested by ANF and an FIR was registered against him under section 9-C, 15 and 17 of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) and sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The ANF in the FIR alleged that the agency had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which raid was conducted. The FIR stated that when the ANF officials intercepted the vehicle of Rana Sana, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with ANF officials.

According to ANF, when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind a seat. The ANF also claimed Rana Sana admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The ANF seized 15 kilogram heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.

According to the FIR, some weapons were also seized from the possession of Rana Sana and others.