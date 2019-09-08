Old gas tariff restored for tandoors

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to provide relief to tandoor commercial consumers by restoring the old gas tariff for them.

According to a spokesperson for the Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the gas tariff for tandoor commercial consumers had been reduced from Rs1,283 per mmbtu to Rs738 per mmbtu.

A notification in this regard is expected to be issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) shortly.

The consumers have been advised by a spokesperson to contact the SNGPL authorities in this regard.