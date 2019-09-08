‘Formation of CPEC Authority not rejected’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has clarified a news item regarding the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC that it rejected the formation of CPEC Authority.

The NA Secretariat categorically rejected the news and said in a statement that the secretary for the Committee on CPEC and DG make it clear that it was an in-camera meeting. He said CPEC is imperative for country’s economic future, adding that as the project is getting expansion needs better administrative mechanism to monitor.

The statement further stated that the chairperson of the committee on CPEC endorsed the creation of an authority to carry out the administrative and legal issues. It said such a baseless propaganda must have some design as the Chinese foreign minister is in Pakistan.

The concerned authorities briefed the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC in an in-camera meeting about the projects lie under the CPEC umbrella, feasibility reports of special economic zones and development works, it said. The statement said the concerned authorities also answered the questions of the committee members.

The committee emphasised on foolproof planning prior to launching any CPEC sub-project to achieve maximum benefits. The Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Sher Ali Arbab informed that the committee will convene next meeting in Gwadar and will meet the locals.

It will also visit the development sites to review the ongoing projects, he added.