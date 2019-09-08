close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
AFP
September 8, 2019

North Korea names new military chief

World

SEOUL: Pyongyang has named an army general with expertise in artillery as its new military commander, North Korean state media reported, in a move that an analyst said could signal plans for the development of new weapons.

Pak Jong Chon was appointed the "chief of the General Staff of the Korean People´s Army," KCNA said late on Friday, adding that the decision was announced during a meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un.

Pak succeeds Ri Yong Gil, an expert on military operations who has served in the position on two separate occasions since 2013.

