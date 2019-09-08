North Korea names new military chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: Pyongyang has named an army general with expertise in artillery as its new military commander, North Korean state media reported, in a move that an analyst said could signal plans for the development of new weapons.
Pak Jong Chon was appointed the "chief of the General Staff of the Korean People´s Army," KCNA said late on Friday, adding that the decision was announced during a meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un.
Pak succeeds Ri Yong Gil, an expert on military operations who has served in the position on two separate occasions since 2013.
SEOUL: Pyongyang has named an army general with expertise in artillery as its new military commander, North Korean state media reported, in a move that an analyst said could signal plans for the development of new weapons.
Pak Jong Chon was appointed the "chief of the General Staff of the Korean People´s Army," KCNA said late on Friday, adding that the decision was announced during a meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un.
Pak succeeds Ri Yong Gil, an expert on military operations who has served in the position on two separate occasions since 2013.