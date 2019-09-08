close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 8, 2019

Pak lawyers delegation visits UK

World

AFP
September 8, 2019

ROCHDALE: Association of Pakistan Lawyers Chairman Barrister Amjad Malik welcomed the visiting delegation of the Lahore High Court Bar Association to United Kingdom at a reception here on Saturday, said a press release.

The LHCBA delegation is being led by its secretary, Fiaz Ahmad Ranjha. He is accompanied by Anser Jamil (finance secretary), Safdar Hussain Ranjha, Ubaid Ullah Kalyar and Saqib Mubarik Bhatti.

The delegation is on a visit to UK to interact with legal fraternity here, especially those lawyers and associations whose members hail from Pakistan.

All members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association were welcomed at the Chamber at Rochdale, and a detailed discussion took place on the interactive work carried out in the past and both agreed to enhance efforts to facilitate lawyers on both sides in each other’s jurisdictions.

“We dedicated this event to the Kashmiri people for their struggle and for their just right. The world must send independent observers there and raise this issue on each and every forum of humanity. This applies to National Security Council of the UN,” the lawyers on both sides said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World