Pak lawyers delegation visits UK

ROCHDALE: Association of Pakistan Lawyers Chairman Barrister Amjad Malik welcomed the visiting delegation of the Lahore High Court Bar Association to United Kingdom at a reception here on Saturday, said a press release.

The LHCBA delegation is being led by its secretary, Fiaz Ahmad Ranjha. He is accompanied by Anser Jamil (finance secretary), Safdar Hussain Ranjha, Ubaid Ullah Kalyar and Saqib Mubarik Bhatti.

The delegation is on a visit to UK to interact with legal fraternity here, especially those lawyers and associations whose members hail from Pakistan.

All members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association were welcomed at the Chamber at Rochdale, and a detailed discussion took place on the interactive work carried out in the past and both agreed to enhance efforts to facilitate lawyers on both sides in each other’s jurisdictions.

“We dedicated this event to the Kashmiri people for their struggle and for their just right. The world must send independent observers there and raise this issue on each and every forum of humanity. This applies to National Security Council of the UN,” the lawyers on both sides said.