Another chance for Serena to equal record

NEW YORK: Serena Williams will take a fourth shot at equaling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles in the US Open final against fast-rising Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.
Williams, who turns 38 in three weeks, is aiming for her first Grand Slam title since giving birth in September 2017 to arrest a run of three major finals defeats in a row.
She would become only the fourth mother in the Open era to win a Slam after Aussies Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Belgium’s Kim Clijsters.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion won her last major at the 2017 Australian Open, finishing runner-up at Wimbledon the past two years either side of an infamous meltdown against Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final at Flushing Meadows.
“Is this the best opportunity? I don’t know. I literally haven’t thought about it this tournament. I’ve been way more chill,” said Williams, who could break her own record as the oldest women’s Grand Slam champion.
Williams could capture a record seventh US Open title to surpass the mark she shares with Chris Evert. Victory over Andreescu would also move her past Evert with a 102nd US Open match win, the most in tournament history.
“There’s so many different emotions in finals. It just brings out so many highs and lows, nerves and expectations. It’s a lot,” Williams said.
“I felt more prepared this tournament. I mean, Wimbledon I probably had a week to prepare, so that was amazing. Australia, I was super prepared. I did great, then rolled my ankle.
“I shouldn’t have even played the French Open. That was just a bonus just to compete in another Grand Slam. I just feel like I actually had time to train. I just had a really tough year with injuries, mostly bad luck. I just needed to get injury-free.”
Williams will face an opponent, Andreescu, who wasn’t even born when the American won her first Slam title at the 1999 US Open.
