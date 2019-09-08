Abdul Qadir — a larger than life cricketer

Master leg-spinner and pioneer of the art in many ways, Abdul Qadir has left us to mourn his death, which was sudden and shocking.

A larger than life cricketer, Qadir was possibly one of the most honest figures amongst former Pakistan cricket greats and was often seen openly questioning and criticising all ills in the sport at domestic and international levels. While majority of his contemporaries were seen making every effort to appease the Pakistan Cricket Board to get one post or the other, Qadir never even in his rainy days tried to move an inch from his principles. He had the heart to call a spade a spade — even if it was going against his personal interests.

Though Qadir — fondly known as ‘Bao’ — worked as the chief selector on a couple of occasions, he turned down many offers to be a part of the PCB in recent times; reason being his honesty and well-guarded principles.

This correspondent had the opportunity to chat with him almost on a daily basis when a few months back he was guiding ZTBL to first-class cricket in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Qadir was often seen preaching youngsters at the Diamond Ground never to compromise on principles “what come may”.

As a bowler he was an icon for many. Qadir possibly was the only leg-spinner who could bowl six different deliveries in an over. Leg-spin, googly, less turning googly, flipper and a low flipper — the ‘Magician’ had it all. His occasional high flipper that sometimes took batsmen by surprise also fetched him many wickets. No team knew his quality and variety better than the star-studded West Indies team of the mid-eighties. His 6-16 in 1987-88 at Faisalabad saw the quality batting line-up including Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Viv Richards, Richie Richardson and Larry Gomes tumbling out for just 53. No one can forget his last-ball six to Courtney Walsh that earned Pakistan a dramatic win against West Indies in the 1987 World Cup when he alone scored 14 of the last over.

His success rate in international cricket could have been much higher had there been front foot lbw decisions with the help of the currently-used DRS. This very fact was pointed out by one of his closest friends, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his tweet. “Qadir’s bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius. Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne.”

There are only a few former Pakistan cricketers who enjoyed good terms with pioneer of reverse swing Sarfraz Nawaz for him being too blunt. Qadir was one of them.

Sarfraz expressed his deep shock, saying he had lost a trustworthy friend. “He was one of my closest friends who was always at my side in thick and thin. Even when I moved to London, we interacted on almost daily basis. He was a sincere and honest friend. Qadir was a very religious person. According to his son, he had started saying that he would soon be leaving this world. What a great cricketer, honest friend and a human being he was. May Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace,” Sarfraz said.