Pakistan U19s suffer second defeat in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Rohail Nazir’s century went in vain as Pakistan suffered their second successive defeat in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup — suffering a 60-run defeat at the hands of India in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 306, Pakistan were bowled out for 245 with captain Rohail being their lone fighter. Batting at number three, the right-handed Rohail scored 117 runs off 108 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes to keep Pakistan in the run despite the fall of wickets from the other end.

The Pakistan captain added 120 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Haris in the most productive partnership of the innings. Haris scored 43 off 53 balls, his

innings included two fours and one six. Rohail fell in the 41st over with the score at 220.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed in 46.4 overs. For India, Atharva Ankolekar took three wickets for 53 runs in his 10 overs while Vidyadhar Patel took two for 28 in nine overs.

Earlier, centuries by opener Arjun Azad (121 off 111 balls, 11 fours and four sixes) and number three batsman Tilak Varma (110 off 119 balls, 10 fours and one six) propelled India to their eventual 305 for nine total.

The two added 183 runs for the second wicket after the other opener Suved Parkar was dismissed for three runs by Abbas Afridi after a 38-run opening stand.

Pakistan bowlers, led by Naseem Shah (3-52), brought the team back in the hunt as India lost eight wickets for 73 runs to slide to 294-9 from 221-1 in the 38th over. Afridi took three wickets for 72 runs.

Pakistan were beaten by Afghanistan in their opening match.

Scores in brief: India won by 60 runs: India 305-9 in 50 overs (Arjun Azad 121, Tilak Varma 110; Naseem Shah 3-52, Abbas Afridi 3-72). Pakistan 245 in 46.4 overs (Rohail Nazir 117, Mohammad Haris 43; Atharva Ankolekar 3-53, Vidyadhar Patel 2-28).

Afghanistan won by seven wickets: Kuwait 85 all out off 27.3 overs (Ghafari 3-12). Afghanistan 86-3 off 12.5 overs (Zakhail 38 not out).