Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Old gas tariff restored for tandoors

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to provide relief to tandoor commercial consumers by restoring the old gas tariff for them.

According to a spokesperson for Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the gas tariff for tandoor commercial consumers had been reduced from Rs1,283 per mmbtu to Rs738 per mmbtu.

A notification in this regard is expected to be issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) shortly.

The consumers have been advised by a spokesperson to contact the SNGPL authorities in this regard.

