Old gas tariff restored for tandoors

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to provide relief to tandoor commercial consumers by restoring the old gas tariff for them.
According to a spokesperson for Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the gas tariff for tandoor commercial consumers had been reduced from Rs1,283 per mmbtu to Rs738 per mmbtu.
A notification in this regard is expected to be issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) shortly.
The consumers have been advised by a spokesperson to contact the SNGPL authorities in this regard.
